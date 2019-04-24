Kenwood JV baseball team earns 9-8 comeback victory over Lincoln Park

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Academy Broncos junior varsity baseball team improved to 2-4 on the season after a 9-8 comeback victory over Lincoln Park High at New Port Field on Tuesday.

“My guys stayed in the fight and fought to the last inning and got the win,” said Richard Bolin, head coach of the Kenwood JV baseball team. “We were down 8-3 going into our final at bat.”

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Broncos’ offense exploded for six straight runs, including a final run coming on an errant throw by a Lincoln Park relief pitcher to first base. The wild throw allowed left fielder Lonell Holcomb to score the game-winning run and earn coach Bolin and his team a comeback victory.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Nathan Friesen, pitcher, pitched 4½ innings and gave up two runs, while getting two hits and driving in 2 runs.

