Hairston calls close election ‘humbling,’ vows to address constituents’ concerns

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

After an extremely close election — 176 votes separated her from challenger William Calloway out of over 13,000 cast — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) told her constituents that she was humbled by the result and vowed to address their concerns regarding transparency, accessibility and city services.

At a ward meeting Tuesday at O’Keeffe Elementary School, 6940 S. Merrill Ave., Hairston also pledged to address key issues such as a community benefits agreement (CBA) for the planned Obama Presidential Center and a potential plan to sell bonds to promote development in South Shore.

“I’m going to start first with, I guess, the elephant [in the room],” Hairston said, announcing the Chicago elections board’s proclamation of her victory to the audience’s cheers and adding that she expects to be sworn in on May 20. “It’s a very humbling experience to be in a runoff after 20 years of service, and I want you all to know that your concerns have been heard.”

Hairston said her mission in office is to create a safe ward with thriving commercial corridors throughout it. She promised to improve communication within the ward by reintroducing a physical newsletter and said she would “bump up” her office’s social media presence.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that when you have a neighborhood where there’s a lot of renters and you have a lot of people moving in and out, some of the people don’t know your scope of work,” Hairston said. “I want to make sure that we are constantly engaged with that.”

Asked later for specifics on this and other transparency efforts, Hairston deferred: “When I come up with them, I will unveil it all.”

Many constituents, including student representatives from UChicago for a CBA, asked Hairston about her support for a community benefits agreement regarding construction of the planned Obama Presidential Center. Hairston announced support for a CBA during the campaign, though she has repeatedly said that the one proposed by the Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition — which was passed overwhelmingly in four precincts in the 5th and 20th wards as a non-binding referendum — has not incorporated sufficient input from other community groups and interests. She has said she would facilitate among them to draft a single CBA proposal to submit to City Council as an ordinance.

Hairston has previously named the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and South Shore Works as organizations that must be included in drafting the CBA. Additionally, “Regardless of what people think about Hyde Park, they are still directly impacted by the Obama Presidential Center,” Hairston said. She said some of the CBA supporters have tended to exclude Hyde Park residents, but they must be included. Hairston said she would wait until Ald.-elect Jeanette Taylor (20th) takes office before moving forward, as she represents most of Woodlawn.

Hairston said she has not met with the Obama CBA Coalition in “the past couple of months,” adding that she appreciates the work they have done. “I don’t want to be put out of my house, either,” Hairston said. “I am still a government employee, so I, too, have to worry about not having enough money to pay my taxes. I am not immune from all of this; I am directly impacted.”

“What we have to look at is not just on affordability or low- or mixed-income housing,” Hairston said. “We also have to look at our seniors and our middle-class people that have been here, that have been hanging on and find ways to address the needs that they will have as they grow older in their homes, condos or apartments.”

Hairston also addressed the omnipresent ethics questions that arise with Chicago politics and its elected officials. “You’ve got to have a moral compass and a certain set of ethics about yourself and how you operate, and that’s why the people you put in office are important,” she said. “You have to be able to entrust them not just to make decisions for you, but also in making decisions about, most important, our money.” She added that she does not practice law because of potential conflicts of interest.

As she did at her January ward meeting, Hairston had consultant Eli Williamson present information about a bond plan that would promote sustainable commercial development, housing development and early childhood education in South Shore. Questions remain, however, about which government bodies would sell the bonds, who would get them and how the government would pay them back.

Williamson said he discussed the bonds with both the city, through Hairston — who said she has talked to banks about creating funds for families’ household repairs — and Cook County, through its commissioners. Hairston promised a “deeper dive” at a later date. “This is a concept,” she said. “This is not something that can be decided very quickly, and it’s important to hear what the people think and what they would like to see,” adding that the 7th and 8th wards, which also cover parts of South Shore, would have to give feedback.

“It’s still evolving,” Hairston said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com