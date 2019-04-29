No major deviations in recount in 5th Ward

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A discovery recount from 10 precincts in the 5th Ward uncovered no “substantial deviations,” to according to Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Representatives from the board, Ald. Leslie Hairston and challenger William Calloway personally went through all paper ballots cast by voters in those 10 precincts over the weekend, and they were to begin going through early voting and vote-by-mail applications and ballots Monday.

“There are very few records that remain to be reviewed at this point,” Allen said. “At this time, the board’s not aware of any substantial deviations that would suggest that the outcome of the election would change.”

Calloway’s election challenge is pending in Cook County circuit court; a status hearing is scheduled for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. before Judge LaGuina Clay-Herron.

When reached for comment, Calloway campaign manager Bobby Burns said he would encourage 5th Ward residents to review their challenge of the April 2 runoff results: “There are several issues that were identified in that contest, and we look forward to the judge ruling on all of those issues on [May 2.]”

Delmarie Cobb, Hairston’s campaign manager, said Calloway’s campaign was “going through the motions” and that nothing is changing.

The elections board certified that Hairston was reelected to a sixth term by 176 votes, 6,849 to 6,673. The new City Council takes office on May 20.

