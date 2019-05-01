Kenwood celebrates College Decision Day

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Kenwood Academy celebrated National College Decision Day with an assembly on May 1. Administrators called students one-by-one to the stage and announced their post-secondary decisions as classmates cheered.

“You guys have worked very hard for today,” said Karen A. Calloway, who is finishing her first year as Kenwood’s principal. “Everybody’s got to give seniors respect today, because they have worked hard and are still working hard to solidify the right school of choice”

Calloway called the Class of 2019 “a class of many firsts”: the first to have a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar, the first in many years to have a Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship finalist and the first to earn over 34 million in scholarship dollars.

“I hope many of the juniors are here to see this,” Calloway said. “I hope that you will be wise enough to know that you must communicate with seniors about your process in the effort of making your process easier.”

One hundred and fifty Kenwood seniors have so far made a college decision; Calloway led the class in signing contracts to “commit, conquer and complete college” en masse after the were called on stage. Post-secondary coach Cecelia Towns-Scott, who called roll, reminded students that they needed to pay their enrollment or housing deposit on May 1 to ensure their matriculation this fall.

Savannah Bowman, who lives in the Jackson Park Highlands, is following in her sister’s footsteps to the University of Chicago. “I’d like to study comparative race and ethnic studies and linguistics,” she said. “I’m the first scholar in five years to win this Kenwood Academy scholarship award for the full ride. I’m very excited!”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com