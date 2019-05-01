‘Looking Up’ comes down at lakefront

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Sculpture Tom Friedman’s “Looking Up,” which has graced the lakefront at 4700 South since 2016, was taken down the evening of April 30 by the Chicago Park District. A spokeswoman said the sculpture was one of several temporary public art installations

The sculpture, a whimsical, 33.3-foot stainless steel representation of a figure gazing skyward, was sold by the Luhring Augustine gallery in New York City to a private collector in Omaha, Nebraska, who will display it across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for a year.

Friedman is known for molding crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins into sculptures; the sculpture that formerly stood alongside the Lakefront Trail was the second edition of three, alongside Friedman’s proof, and formerly stood in Manhattan before coming to Chicago. The first sculpture is in the permanent collection of The Contemporary Austin in Texas.

“Looking Up” was installed on the lakefront on Sept. 21, 2016.

herald@hpherald.com