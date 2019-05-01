Metra plans study of under-used stations

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

In an attempt to address under-utilized stations system-wide, the Metra Board of Directors will consider a station evaluation policy on May 15 that would list all three Hyde Park stations as having “sustainable” ridership but the 47th Street flag stop in Kenwood and the 63rd Street station in Woodlawn as “underperforming,” meaning that they have average weekday ridership below the system’s median count.

Stations with ridership the bottom 10% of all Metra stations would be labeled “unsustainable” and at risk for closure, should steps to increase ridership not succeed. Sixteen of the 24 are accessible from Hyde Park on Electric District trains serving South Loop, Bronzeville, South Shore, Greater Grand Crossing, South Chicago, Chatham, Roseland and Pullman.

Both underperforming and unsustainable stations would be subjected to evaluation by a Station Evaluation Working Group “comprised of representatives from a variety of departments within Metra” that would meet quarterly to identify and implement initiatives to improve ridership.

Metra would conduct additional analysis on the unsustainable stations, considering past, present and forecasted ridership, the demographics of the areas they serve, land use and future plans, service characteristics, nearby transit alternatives, the conditions of the stations and budget impacts of the stations’ operations.

Unique circumstances would be taken into account — there are unsustainable stations that serve Chicago State University and Pullman National Monument. Should one or more potential initiatives or corrective actions to improve performance be identified, they would be implemented for a period of time and monitored. If such actions do not improve performance, Metra would consider closing or consolidating.

The 51st–53rd Street (Hyde Park) station had an average of 671 weekday boardings in the fall of 2018; the 55th–56th–57th Street station, which also serves interurban South Shore Line trains to Hegewisch, the Region and South Bend, Indiana, had 1,133; and the 59th Street/University of Chicago station had 812.

The 47th Street station had 94 boardings and the 63rd Street station, which also serves the South Shore Line, had 167, below the most-recent median Metra ridership count of 410.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com