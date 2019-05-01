POLICE BLOTTER

The Chicago Police 2nd District issued an alert last week warning citizens of robberies that have occurred this month targeting cyclists along the Lakefront Trail. Robberies occurred on the 4700 South block on April 3 and April 4 at 4 p.m. and 9 pm. And on the 3500 South block on April 9 at 8:30 p.m. Cyclists were pulled off their bikes and robbed by offenders described as Black male teenagers. No weapons have been used. Police encourage citizens to be aware of surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately and, if confronted by an assailant, to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, not pursue fleeing assailants, request contact information of witnesses if approached and call 911 and remain on the scene, if possible.

Herald Staff Report

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between April 22 and April 28.

On Wednesday, April 24, at 5:40 a.m., a Chicago Police officer approached two 16- to 24-year-old suspects who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a minivan at 5454 S. Dorchester Ave. The would-be thieves fled in a black Volkswagen Passat but came back around the block, at which point the driver exited the vehicle and fired a shot in the officer’s direction before fleeing in an unknown direction. No injuries or property damage was reported; Chicago Police detectives are investigating.

On Friday, April 25, at 2:37 p.m., an unknown person fired a weapon around the intersection of 62nd Street and Kimbark Avenue, damaging an unoccupied parked vehicle. No injuries were reported; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Friday, April 26, at 2:23 a.m., four robbers took property from two victims walking at 5201 S. Harper Ave.; one offender placed a gun to the back of one victim’s head and another offender removed items from the other victim’s pockets. The robbers fled westbound on 52nd Street and then southbound in a black Ford. No injuries were reported. Chicago Police detectives are investigating.

The next Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) meeting for beats covering Hyde Park will be Thursday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr. The CAPS meeting for Kenwood’s beat is on the second Tuesday of each month.

herald@hpherald.com