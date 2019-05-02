Calloway insists he will win 5th Ward election as discovery recount continues

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

DALEY CENTER — The discovery recount in the 5th Ward aldermanic election continues, with the Chicago Board of Elections and incumbent Leslie Hairston saying no outcome-altering irregularities have been uncovered and challenger William Calloway insisting to supporters that he will still win the election.

Both sides will meet before Cook County Circuit Court Judge LaGuina Clay-Herron at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Before a status hearing on May 2, Ed Mullen, Ald. Hairston’s attorney, got into a heated discussion with Liz Homsy, who filed Calloway’s challenge, over her team’s absence last Monday morning when the discovery recount was to have continued. Hairston campaign aide Josef Michael Carr said he had waited hours to begin business at the Election Board’s warehouse.

On Monday, Elections Board spokesman Jim Allen had said no “substantial deviations” had yet been uncovered in the discovery recount.

In court, Homsy said her team as “counting up just a few more things,” specifically tapes and provisional ballots. “After that, we should be able to have a very clear idea of what we’re looking at.”

“Right now, we’re still trying to go through all the numbers,” Homsy told reporters. “We’ve got a lot of stuff that we’re looking at, and we’re not going to be able to tell you until we finish that off.” She estimated that the discovery recount will conclude early next week and said they will “have a very good idea of where we stand at that stage.”

Homsy said Calloway’s team has found irregularities but declined to go into specifics and said she would not discuss them until the recount concludes, “because some of those irregularities might be resolved, and I don’t want to put the Board or the opposition in any sort of situation where they’re responding to blunt amounts of issues.

“Right now, we’re going to finish the discovery recount. We’re going to check everything, and if the irregularities we’re seeing exist when we’re finished, then we’ll talk about it then. If they don’t, well, then the Board did their job,” Homsy said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mullen clarified that Judge Clay-Herron did not order the discovery recount — the Elections Board did at Calloway’s request. “All the judge did today was continue the status conference until next week,” Mullen said.

Calloway introduced gathered supporters to Frank Aveila after the meeting, whom he said helped him get on the ballot for the 2018 Democratic primary race for the 25th Illinois House District. He said he would bring Aveila on to his legal team.

Aveila asked 5th Ward residents to come forward if they had seen irregularities such as precincts that opened late on Election Day but did not stay open late, ineligible people voting, eligible voters being sent away or problems with voting machines. “Any of those things can give us ammunition to get another election or to dig deeper into this,” he said.

“I do not personally trust the Board of Elections,” Aveila said. “You have to bring forward things in the forms of affidavits or that you’re willing to do live testimony or both of any problems that you saw.”

In an interview, Aveila said the Elections Board “couldn’t find absentee ballot applications; now all the sudden they’ve found them.” He said he doesn’t have “proof of everything … but I do have concerns that have to be dug deeper into.”

Allen, the Elections Board spokesman, said Thursday that they would go over the records with Calloway, but “there’s nothing to suggest that there’s any discrepancies large enough overturn this election result.”

At the Daley Center, Calloway told supporters that he would win the election in the end. “I beat Leslie Hairston on election night,” he said. “But in this world, it’s not about what you know. It’s about what you can prove, and we have to prove that. Even with all the shenanigans and things that she tried to do, turning groups against me and stuff like that, it didn’t work. Because at the end of the day, close to 7,000 people voted for me, too.”

“We’ve just got to find those discrepancies, continue to look for them,” Calloway said. “We done found a few. I’m not at liberty to say publicly what we found, but we do want to bring that back on the 9th.”

“I need the same energy, if not more energy, on the 9th,” he told supporters, calling it “a really, really, really, really big day, because we’re going to lay all the facts out on the table.” He was not sure if oral arguments would be allowed but promised to present “whatever remedy that we feel is necessary why it should be that way.”

The 5th Ward aldermanic race is one of two will an active election challenge after Ald. Deb Mell (33rd) conceded a 13-vote loss to Ald.-elect Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez. In the 46th Ward, Ald. James Cappleman leads challenger Marianne Lalonde by 25 votes. Hairston leads Calloway by 176 votes.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com