Washington Park Bank Building is placed on Landmarks Illinois’ endangered places list

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation nonprofit organization, named the Washington Park Bank Building in Woodlawn to its 2019 Most Endangered Historic Places list.

The building, 6300 S. Cottage Grove Ave., had been listed for sale by the Cook County Land Bank Authority last year, and it chose a plan from DL3 Realty to demolish the structure and build a three- to five-story mixed-use building in its place.

Rob Rose, the Land Bank’s executive director, told the Herald last year that the agency’s “preference is for preservation.” An assessment of the property concluded that it is structurally sound, though its basement is flooded, and a tree reportedly is growing inside, but the Bank Building is not on any Chicago, Illinois or U.S. historic registry.

The release from Landmark Illinois said the State Historic Preservation Office determined the Bank Building was eligible in March 2018. Ald.-elect Jeanette Taylor (20th) is opposed to its demolition.

The Bank Building was built in 1924. It was recently owned by a church before the Land Bank seized control last year because of unpaid taxes.

