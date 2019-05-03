William H. Ray School will receive $50,000 to refurbish baseball field

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Friends of Ray School PTO has received a $50,000 grant from Scott Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball (MLB) to refurbish their baseball field.

Ray Elementary was one of four schools selected to receive a grant through Scotts Field Refurbishment Program, which provides youth with new baseball and softball fields throughout the nation. This year, the program received 350 applications from 300 cities in 46 states.

Each of the four schools selected was chosen by Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., six-time MLB All-Star and 2008 World Series champion Chase Utley, Olympic Gold Medalist and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch, World Series champion and MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd and executive leadership from MLB and Scotts.

Katie Gruber, who is Friends of Ray School PTO’s president, is excited about receiving the grant after being denied for another grant to refurbish the baseball field.

“It feels like we hit the jackpot. To be one of four schools selected out of 350 throughout the country. It feels like an amazing long shot and we are delighted to be the recipients,” said Gruber.

Since the school has suffered from budgetary cuts over the past decade, the school has not been to keep up the maintenance of the baseball field. At the moment, the field is “really unusable as a baseball field right now. It’s weedy. It’s overgrown. We don’t have bases marked. We might have a backstop in the corner but that’s about the extent of it,” said Gruber.

Once the baseball field is renovated, Friends of Ray School PTO will be able to support youth leagues, summer camps, after-school programs, and physical education classes. The vision for the field includes extending programming to youth throughout the Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and other South Side neighborhoods.

“We are aware that there are a lot of schools with a lot of needs. We feel incredibly fortunate to be selected for this. We plan on sharing this resource and opening it up to programming for the much broader community. We see it as a great boom for Ray but, also, for Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Gruber, who acknowledged she is excited to do community building around baseball.

