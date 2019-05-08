Contrasting opinions on Jackson Park golf course highlight Park District meeting

By MARC MELTZER

Contributing writer

Continuing a tradition that goes back three years, a representative from Jackson Park Watch spoke out Wednesday during the Chicago Park District’s regular monthly meeting, this time against the proposed revamp of the Jackson Park golf course.

“We hope that . . . details will be forthcoming – about permanent guarantees of affordable rates and ready access for Chicago residents, about why a sub-par PGA course is needed instead of simply an improved and well-maintained course designed for local users, about a reality-based analysis of the benefits and costs of the project instead of hyperbolic and unsubstantiated claims for economic impact on the surrounding neighborhood and ChIcago generally,” the group’s co-president Brenda Nelms told the board.

Nelms called for a “true cost” estimate of the expense to taxpayers, including the loss of ball fields, tennis courts and the nature sanctuary. She noted that the guesstimate of the project from its 2018 price tag is likely to rise from the current $58 million.

“Still, this expensive, unneeded and polarizing golf course project is another example of how the park district develops top-down proposals and tries to put them on a fast track without valid community review or buy-in,” Nelms said.

“The coming change in mayoral administrations is an opportunity for the park district to shift its mode of doing business.”

In an unpublished op-ed piece for the Chicago Tribune by Craig Bowen,

president of the Black College Golf Coaches Association, and

Diversity and Inclusion advisor of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, wrote:

“On transparency, designs for the golf course and surrounding park features have been developed through collaboration between Tiger Woods’ TGR Design team, local golfers and community residents. The Chicago Park District recorded 2,300 registered attendees at 13 public meetings.

“On price and access, as a board member for Jackson Park Golf Association, representing over 500 members of African American golf leagues and clubs on the South Side, deliberations have been thorough and passionate. Yet, consensus endures from our October 2017 letter to the Chicago Tribune, JPGA is confident in the Park District’s pledge to keep rates below $50 for Chicago residents. Providing free golf for juniors will also continue and that proposed pricing is acceptable to our golfers.

“On economic development, the golf industry in Illinois has exceeded $2 billion annually, while supporting over 50,000 jobs. Only a paltry dozen of those jobs currently exist at Jackson Park and South Shore. Before devoting resources to hypothetical studies, team members have collaborated with neighborhood business leaders from the South Shore Chamber of Commerce to evaluate and prepare for new opportunities. The Chamber’s assessment: ‘Tiger Woods and his team have come up with a design that will give community golfers the course they deserve and thrust millions of dollars into the local economy…The influx of revenue from the new golf course will not only strengthen local businesses but stimulate job growth in a community whose unemployment rate is close to 12%.’”

