Owner merges Porkchop and Red Fish Bleu Fish into a single restaurant

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

In late April Porkchop announced it was moving from its original location in Harper Court to share a space with Red Fish Bleu Fish at 5121 S. Harper Ave

“It was a tough move that I thought about for a while,” explained Jovanis Bouargoub, owner of both restaurants. “It’s a big space — 5,000 square feet. Since it is consolidated, we have one chef, one manager. We can save costs, have better service and better food quality.”

Outside signage touts both Porkchop and Red Fish Bleu Fish, but there is just a single door that has Red Fish Bleu Fish’s name on it. Once inside, the space is separated into two, with different decor for each concept. Porkchop’s darker colors contrast with Red Fish Bleu Fish’s lighter colors.

No matter which side customers decide to sit on, they can purchase food from both menus that include seafood, barbecue, and southern specialties.

In addition to having more options for meals, customers can expect longer hours to purchase food. Lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner is served from 5 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant will have a full bar with specialty cocktails and offer happy hour specials on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Porkchop’s bar is known for having whiskey and bourbon while Red Fish Bleu Fish has drinks inspired by the Caribbean.

For those interested in going to The Hyde, the speakeasy that requires visitors to not use their cellphones, they are able to enter through the co-branded restaurant. The Hyde offers its own menu and bar that features cognac from around the world.

Since Porkchop, Red Fish Bleu Fish and The Hyde are located in the same building as Whole Foods, customers can use the building’s underground parking garage on Lake Park Ave.

“We have free parking here, which is going to be helpful to our customers. At Harper Court, people would double park or stress about paying the meter – they were uncomfortable,” said Bouargoub. “Now, they can come underneath Whole Foods, and we validate tickets for up to four hours.

The location of the restaurant is in a space that usually does not have a lot of foot traffic, but Bouargoub has seen an increase as more customers from Porkchop have been making their way to the new location.

“It is a little quieter than a Harper Court. But now that we are here, we are bringing a lot of foot traffic to this side of Harper. A lot of people are starting to walk around because the weather is getting nicer,” said Bouargoub.

