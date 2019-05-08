The Herald Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

The week of May 6 through May 10 is Teacher Appreciation week for 2019, a week when teachers are celebrated for the work they have done to educate and inspire hundreds of students throughout their careers.

Two outstanding teachers with deep ties to Hyde Park have been chosen by their principals for special appreciation: Giselle Boyd, a 30-year teacher at Reavis Elementary School and Monique Goosby, a 10-year teacher at Bret Harte Elementary.

Although Boyd and Goosby do not know each other, they have a lot in common. For instance, their connections to Hyde Park. Boyd was raised in the neighborhood, and she attended Kozminski Elementary School and Kenwood Academy High School. Goosby lived in Hyde Park for years; her son attended Murray Elementary school.

Another commonality between the two teachers is that they never expected that they would be teachers in their professional lives as adults, even though they always admired educators as children.

Before becoming an educator, Ms. Boyd worked as a manager in a fast-food restaurant until she became a mother. “I started teaching in 1989. When I was growing up, I wanted to become a teacher and then I changed my mind later. After I had my first son, I decided I wanted to have a better schedule to be at home with him – after school and during the summertime. So, I said, ‘Okay, let me go back to school.’ Then I became a teacher,” explained Boyd.

Being an educator is in Ms. Goosby’s family history. Her mother was a long-time educator and administrator at Chicago Public Schools, an aunt and several cousins are educators. For a while, Ms. Goosby resisted her calling and received a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Resturant Management. Goosby worked odd hours at a few hotels throughout the city. After having her son, she wanted to find a job that had reasonable hours so that she could raise her son. She started teaching in 1999 at Walter H. Dyett High school as a Culinary Arts Teacher.

