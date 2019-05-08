Vice District Brewing, co-owned by Rep. Tarver, is evicted from South Loop storefront

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Vice District Brewing Company, which is co-owned by State Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th), is being evicted from its South Loop taproom by the Cook County Sheriff under orders from the Cook County Circuit Court. A “no trespassing” sign was posted on May 7.

The eviction order, issued by Judge Sondra Nicole Denmark on April 2, calls for Vice to vacate the property by 11:59 p.m. on May 9. The plaintiff, 1454 S. Michigan LLC, is seeking a total of $121,761.30 ($119,759.98 in rent or assessments, $846.07 in court costs and $1,155.25 in attorney’s fees) from Vice District, Tarver and co-owner Quintin Cole.

According to Chicago Cityscape, the property at 1454 S. Michigan Ave. is owned or managed by K & M Yohannah, who could not be reached for comment

Cole told Block Club Chicago that Vice District has struggled to make lease payments because of costs associated with equipment failures and opening another taproom in south suburban Homewood last year, a project that suffered from construction delays. Eater Chicago originally reported the story.

Cole said the eviction was unexpected and that Vice District hopes to reopen in South Loop this week or next. Yohannah filed its complaint on March 1; the Herald was unable to reach their attorney, Mario Sullivan.

When contacted by the Herald about the eviction and court case, Tarver said the matter “has nothing to do with Hyde Park” or his elected office.

“It’s a private matter that I’m talking to my business partners about,” Tarver said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com