Kenwood boy’s lacrosse team loses 14-0 to St. Rita

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos boys lacrosse team fell to 1-12 on the season after suffering a 14-0 blowout loss to St. Rita High School on Wednesday night at Kenwood field.

“They came out with a lot of intensity,” said Daniel Getachew, head coach of the Broncos about his team’s first half performance. “The boys were a bit disorganized today. They weren’t really communicating on defense which was a major problem we had. They weren’t communicating out there. They were losing their assignments and as a result the opposing team was able to create opportunities.”

The Broncos defense surrendered 9 goals in the first half and five goals in the second half in their final home game of the inaugural 2019 regular season.

St. Rita’s Mustangs were led by captain and fielder Aidan Connelly, who scored two goals early in the game and assisted on the last five.

“I like hustle and attitude,” said Patrick Brennan, head coach of the Mustangs, after the win. “They are two things you can control every single day. ”

The Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Aidan Connelly, St. Rita, two goals.