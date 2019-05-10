Instead of rolled ice cream, Hiro Sushi and Desserts Bar will have ramen

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Hiro Sushi and Desserts Bar, located at 1453 E. 53rd St., has been closed for renovations since May 1. The restaurant was known in the neighborhood for its lengthy menu that included sushi, rolled Thai ice cream and boba tea.

“We are remodeling to put in a different concept. We have decided to put in ramen,” said the owner, Vince Srisak. “The concept is stronger, and we wanted to try something different. Something that is for all seasons. In the winter, nobody wants to eat ice cream.” The new version of the restaurant will sport a new name as well as a new menu, but neither has been finalized.

Srisak owns two more restaurants in Hyde Park, Pho 55, 1611 E. 55th St., and Thai 55, 1607 E. 55th St.

According to a flyer posted on the window of the restaurant, Hyde Parkers can expect the renamed restaurant to re-open in September of this year.

