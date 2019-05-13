Young professionals gather in Hyde Park to celebrate National Small Business Week

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The week of May 5 through May 11 was National Small Business Week. To celebrate, a group of young professionals from neighborhoods on the South East side gathered in Hyde Park for an evening of conversation, good food and a chance to connect with other entrepreneurs on May 8.

The event was hosted by South East Chicago Commission (SECC)’s Young Professional Advisory Council (YPAC) in partnership with the Polsky Center, and it was held at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 5113 S. Harper Ave.

During the evening, members of YPAC had a chance to introduce the group and talk about opportunities that the council has to offer young professionals in Hyde Park, Woodlawn, Oakland, Washington Park, and Kenwood.

Ben Anderson, a member of YPAC and a new SECC board member, said “ YPAC started in 2018. The council exists to gather and develop young professionals and leaders. On a regular basis, you are connected to other young professionals, there are opportunities that Diane, the executive director of the SECC, will share and other opportunities that other people are involved in. So, there is that development process and there are other leadership opportunities as well.”

The council looks forward to hosting more events throughout the five neighborhoods that they work with in hopes that it will bring new voices to the council.

YPAC’s next event is called ‘Money Matters: A Financial Planning Panel for Young Professionals’ which will take place on Wednesday, June 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. at the KLEO Center, 119 E. Garfield Blvd. Financial experts James Williams and Cortlon Cofield will provide participants with advice on how to move beyond debt and accumulate wealth.

s.smylie@hpherald.com