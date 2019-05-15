The Silver Room and The Chosen Few team up to fund music scholarship for local high school

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

On Thursday night, May 16, the Silver Room’s Eric Williams, Ron Trent and Rob McKay will have a conversation with members of The Chosen Few —Wayne Williams, Alan King, and Terry Hunter — at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Blvd. at 7 p.m.

The conversation will be moderated by Mario Smith of the Promontory and focus on the cultural significance of The Silver Room’s Block Club Party, which will be happening in Downtown Hyde Park on July 20, and The Chosen Few’s Picnic and Festival, happening in Jackson Park on July 6. The conversation will be followed by music by The Chosen Few.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with the Chosen Few DJs for our upcoming fundraiser, not only is it a show of unity between our two festivals but it is also a chance to connect with the community to discuss the cultural significance of our collective brands,” said Williams.

Tickets for the event will be $15 in advance and $25 at the door, proceeds will go to a House Music scholarship fund for students attending Kenwood High School.

“I am excited about the launch of our inaugural House Music scholarship that will afford a student additional financial support as they head off to college,” said Williams.

More information about the event can be found online at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-the-silver-room-block-party-the-chosen-few-picnic-the-promontory-tickets-59465205029

