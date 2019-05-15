U. of C. Medical Center earns top safety rating again

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago Medical Center was again given an “A” for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, a hospital transparency nonprofit. It is the 15th consecutive “A”rating for the U. of C.

“Hospitals that have earned an ‘A’ grade for every cycle of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade are making patient safety the priority it needs to be in every acute-care hospital in the United States,” said Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group president and CEO, in a statement. “The leadership at these distinguished hospitals is committed to putting patients first, every minute of every day.”

Forty-one health care providers nationwide have received consecutive “A” grades. Northwestern Memorial Hospital declined to a “B” in The Leapfrog Group’s latest ratings, which take into account infection rates, surgical complications and medical errors, among other data.

“Our record is a testament to this organization’s high standards and practices, which are borne out every day through the tireless work of our faculty, nurses and broader clinical and non-clinical staff,” said U. of C. Medical School Dean Kenneth S. Polonsky in a statement.

