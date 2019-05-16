Assessor Kaegi will hold listening session in Bronzeville.

Herald staff report

Cook county Assessor Fritz Kaegi and cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry will hold a gathering in Bronzeville tomorrow to discuss his plans for reform within the assessor’s office.

The listening session is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Monumental Baptist Church, 729 E. Oakwood Blvd. After his speech, Kaegi will answer questions regarding his efforts to create fairer tax assessments..

After action by the General Assembly in Springfield, Kaegi said in a statement that he thinks a property tax reform bill will be passed by May 31.

