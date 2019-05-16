Kenwood CAPS update: Police announce Faith & Action event, seek volunteers for basketball program

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

At a Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting for Beat 222, which covers most of Kenwood, police representatives announced a Faith and Action event on Friday, May 24, at the Rain or Shine Baptist Church and solicited volunteers to coach basketball at the 2nd District’s Friday night open court.

Officer Denise Gathings said around 80 youths have been coming to the Chicago City Life Center church in Washington Park, 5501 S. LaSalle St., on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; coaches will not be in charge of organizing practices but assigned to five-man teams created as children arrive to play.

“Ref, coach — just be involved with the youth that are there, because the program is doing what it was meant to do, to keep the kids off the streets,” Gathings said. Volunteers can also serve refreshments on Friday nights; police are looking for donations of water and sports drinks that can be dropped off at the City Life Center or the 2nd District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave.

On Friday, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the 2nd District will host a Faith & Action event at the Rain or Shine Baptist Church in Bronzeville, 704 E. 43rd St. Police will serve hot dogs and refreshments, distribute graduation dresses, hold a prize raffle and screen “War Room,” a 2015 Christian family drama film. Additionally, mothers who have lost their children to violence will speak and hold a memorial balloon release, and Pastor Barry Tidwell will lead men on a peaceful walk to a nearby seniors’ home.

Beat 222 covers the area between the lakefront, 43rd Street and Hyde Park and Drexel boulevards. Police said the victim of the shooting on Saturday, May 11, at 3 a.m. at 4600 S. Ellis Ave. is a documented gang member. Neither the victim nor his brother, who was in the car with him, is cooperating with investigators.

During the reporting period, April 9 to May 14, there were 10 arrests, 121 traffic stops and 18 investigative stops in Beat 222. During the previous reporting period, March 1 and April 9, there were 37 arrests, 120 traffic stops, 8 investigative stops, 6 citations or tickets for ordinance violations and no major incidents in Beat 222.

Between April 10 and May 7 in Beat 222, there were 16 thefts (no arrests), 8 incidents of fraud (no arrests), 8 simple batteries (no arrests) 8 motor vehicle thefts (no arrests), 6 incidents of vandalism (no arrests), 4 simple assaults (no arrests), 3 burglaries (no arrests), 3 miscellaneous non-indexed offenses (1 arrest), 3 violations of protection orders (no arrests), 2 robberies (no arrests), 2 aggravated batteries (no arrests), 2 incidents of electronic harassment (no arrests), a criminal sexual assault (no arrest), an incident of counterfeiting (no arrest), a drug abuse violation that resulted in an arrest and an unlawful possession of a handgun that resulted in an arrest.

The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222 will be on Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. The next CAPS meeting for beats covering Hyde Park will be on Thursday, June 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr. The even-numbered side of Drexel Boulevard from 47th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard is in Beat 223, which has a CAPS Meeting that meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Rain or Shine Church.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com