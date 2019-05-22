Growing up in I.M. Pei’s Hyde Park juggernaut

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Much has been said of the University Park Condominiums, the 10-story concrete slabs that occupy a traffic circle of sorts on 55th Street. According to Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin, I.M. Pei., who died last week at 102, knew locals called them “monoxide alley.” Now we will never know if he knew they were also called “the toasters.”

“Even allowing for the car fumes that bothered the residents of University Apartments, it can be observed that Pei and Chicago architect Harry Weese, with whom he worked on the redevelopment of [Hyde Park], achieved a significant success,” Kamin wrote in his appreciation. “Departing from the urban renewal norm of wiping out existing neighborhoods to make way for isolated housing projects, they wove two- and three-story townhouses into Hyde Park’s urban fabric. In doing so, they laid the groundwork for area’s ongoing revival.”

Something to dwell upon when considering University Park and the maxim “form follows function” is to consider what quality of life it afforded its residents. To Betsy Rubin, who lived in the then-University Apartments from the time they opened in 1961, it was the idyllic backdrop for her childhood, filled with families with children who became her friends. Noted political activist Lu Palmer and comedian Dick Gregory were among her neighbors.

“As a young child, I had no sense of anything. We had lived in older apartments before, so it was a novelty to live in such a modern place,” Rubin recalled. “But my main experience was that it was just idyllic.” There was a playground with swings, a slide, a sandbox and a teeter-totter. From her apartment, Rubin could see one of the courtyard’s fountain, weeping willows and engines coming in and out of the fire station down the street.

“There were lots and lots of young families there with babies and toddlers and school-age children,” Rubin said. “I was an only child, but I was never lonely. I had all my school friends, who were great, but then I had all the friends who lived in the building.” Rubin went to Lab School, but her neighbors went to Ray and St. Thomas. “Your friends, you could go to their apartments or go outside, and everyone was just so close to you.”

The moral panics about kidnappings and worse hadn’t occurred yet; Rubin remembers hours at the playground until her mother raised up the shades, her signal that it was time to come in for dinner. At age 11 or 12, Rubin stated babysitting, watching kids on the playground for a quarter while their mothers ran to Walgreens

Rubin remembers a snug two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a living–dining room and a “very tiny” kitchen. “They had black linoleum tiles, and everybody had the same shades,” she said. Even as a child, she appreciated Pei’s interior design flourishes — the “elegant, very modern” door-knockers and lettering, the all-glass lobbies that struck Rubin as “magical.”

Rubin moved out in 1972, when she went off to college. In 1978, the complex became condominiums, and an iron fence closed them off to pedestrians. A swimming pool replaced the children’s playground. As owners replaced leasers, they exercised their right to replace formerly uniform features like the window shades with their own purchases.

“I still get irritated when walking down Dorchester or Blackstone north and south of 55th Street, you have to go around,” Rubin said. She lives in the area and can see how some conceive of them like walls, but she still thinks they are handsome.

“I don’t object to the way they look. It’s more like the fact that they’re plunked down in the middle of the street, and they’re closed to everybody,” she said. “The experience of walking along them on the street has never been nice. It doesn’t feel like a real place — it feels industrial or something when you’re outside, but it’s an entirely different experience when you’re in the courtyard between the two buildings. Then it feels completely different.”

Indeed, they remain in their right-angled fortitude through the capricious Chicago seasons and years, listed on the National Register of Historic Places for their architectural achievement in the International Style. Pei’s life is over, but the two towers live on — together with their residents — extending the fabric and story of this neighborhood of neighborhoods.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com