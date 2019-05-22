Hairston takes seat despite last challenge by Calloway

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

DALEY CENTER — Ald. Leslie Hairston was sworn in for another term as alderman for the 5th on Monday, following Judge LaGuina Clay-Herron’s rejection last Friday of William Calloway’s bid for a restraining order to prevent Hairston from taking her seat on the City Council.

The judge also said on Friday that she saw an “unlikelihood of success” on his election challenge. The Chicago Elections Board said Hairston won a 176-vote victory last month.

Hairston’s path to her fifth term had been tortuous. She was forced into a runoff election for the first time in her tenure, and the runoff results were immediately challenged by her opponent. And she still faces one more hurdle – a hearing before Clay-Herron on Calloway’s amended complaint.

Calloway’s attorney, Frank Avila, who said he was working for the South Shore community organizer pro bono, filed an amended complaint in the election challenge on Friday morning, a day past the deadline Clay-Herron set on May 9; Avila told her he had encountered electronic errors.

Calloway’s election challenge now rests on claims of errors of certifications in 4 precincts and missing tape, or record of the results after they are transmitted, in 15 precincts. Malcolm Bonner, a Calloway poll watcher who later declined comment to the Herald, filed an affidavit in which he said that he saw election judges certify the results and that “during this process, there were several discrepancies between the number of applications for ballot and total number of votes cast within several precincts.”

Ed Mullen, Hairston’s attorney, called the judges’ certifications and the ballot tapes “secondary” evidence compared with the ballots themselves, which are extant. Adam Lasker for the Election Board said that the ballots, not certifications, decide an election, and that the certifications, which election code says election judges “shall” do, is directory, not mandatory, because judges are not punished if they do not file them. He said that absent certifications are “an obvious discrepancy” that the Elections Board investigates in its canvass after voting concludes.

Election Board spokesman Jim Allen scoffed at the amended complaint and restraining order request, citing Illinois statute stating that “the aldermen elected shall serve … until their successors are elected and have qualified.

At the hastily arranged hearing before Clay-Herron on Friday afternoon — the city’s counsel only received notice of it 90 minutes before its scheduled start — Mullen and Lasker questioned the timing of Calloway’s emergency restraining order, noting that it came nearly a month after the Elections Board proclaimed Hairston the runoff winner.

“Their procrastination should not be the court’s emergency,” Mullen told Clay-Herron. He called the judges’ certifications and the ballot tapes “secondary” evidence compared with the ballots themselves, which are still extant.

Mullen also noted that the completed discovery recount of 10 precincts in the 5th Ward found only one possible ballot in question, not nearly enough to sway an election result. Out of the three contested aldermanic elections, the 5th Ward’s is the only one with an active challenge. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) won a 13-vote victory, and Ald. James Cappleman (46th) won reelection by 25 votes.

After Clay-Herron denied Calloway’s request, Mullen said her ruling spoke for itself, and Lasker said the 60-minute hearing went the way he expected. Delmarie Cobb, Hairston’s campaign manager and spokeswoman, said that “Calloway has every right to continue seeking redress if he believes something wrong took place on Election Day, but at some point, he starts to look like a sore loser whose only intention is to force Leslie Hairston to incur additional legal fees.”

According to court records, both parties have fully paid their filing and appearance fees.

With regards to his election challenge, Calloway wants an expedited discovery schedule, a full recount and an adjustment of results that would declare him the winner. He also calls for a new election across the 5th Ward, a new election in the 4 precincts he says lack certification or the 15 that lacked tapes. Allen said that recounts and resulting changes in election results are based on who voted, whether they were eligible to vote and whether their ballots were marked and tabulated correctly.

“When you boil it down, this lawsuit wants to use election judge attendance and any mistakes on their paperwork as the reason for mass disenfranchisement by pitching 14,000 ballots and telling people their votes didn’t count,” Allen said in a statement. “The Election Board will file a motion to dismiss.”

Former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte, who placed third behind Calloway in the first-round Feb. 26 election and later became his campaign adviser, said Calloway’s protection order request “is to respond to the inability of the Board of Elections to treat evidence of a faulty election as a serious concern” Thursday on Facebook. “I think there will be more details about the particulars of what Will has identified as serious problems with the election, including scores of uncounted votes, in the coming days.”

Piemonte declined comment to the Herald, but Calloway and Avila took questions from reporters after their hearing on Friday. Avila called Clay-Herron’s decision on the restraining order disappointing and insisted that certification of vote totals by precinct judges is mandatory, not discretionary.

“Nineteen out of 41 precincts had some problem on election night. The Board of Elections will claim that they were easily remedied, but the fact of the matter is that when you have 46% … of the precincts that have problems, that’s extremely disturbing,” he said. “The problem is there’s a chain of custody that we don’t where, to when, to what happened.”

Calloway predicted that the court would agree with his argument at the next hearing on Thursday, May 23. “There’s people in the 5th Ward, particularly in my community in South Shore, that are depending and counting on me to oust this 20-year incumbent who’s failing our community in more ways than one,” he said. “And I plan on ousting her.”

Asked why he would not throw in the towel and try again in four years, Calloway against said he was acting in the interests of his community, questioning whether it could “survive another four years with Leslie Hairston” in terms of gentrification, gun violence and crime “that the alderman has no antidote or plan of solution for.” Asked to square this with the proclamation that more voters chose his opponent over him, Calloway said the “process could have been skewed” on election night.

Calloway’s amended complaint alleges that the Elections Board excluded properly requested and received mailed-in ballots from the election results, that voters voted by mail but did not sign the necessary affidavit, that voters were given wrong ballots and that ineligible voters cast ballots. He also alleges improper handling of ballots and electronic vote-counting devices, equipment errors and polling places insufficiently staffed by qualified election judges, affecting voters’ ability to properly cast their ballots. He said that he needed to subpoena, depose and call as witnesses all the judges from the precincts in question.

“We’re still in the beginning stage of this process,” Avila said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com