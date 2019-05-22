POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between May 13 and May 19.

Herald Staff Report

On Tuesday, May 14, at 10:44 a.m., a suspect chased a staff member at the Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave., causing the victim to fear battery, and the UCPD arrested the suspect for assault.

On Wednesday, May 15, at 2:31 p.m., police received report of unauthorized use of a credit card after an unattended, unsecured backpack was taken from a booth at Starbucks, 5700 S. Drexel Ave.

On May 15, at 5:24 p.m., three robbers took a cell phone from a victim walking at 5707 S. Kenwood Ave.; UCPD officers later located and arrested the three suspects.

On Thursday, May 16, at 8:42 a.m., a UCPD officer arrested a thief for taking merchandise from the University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St., without paying.

On Saturday, May 18, at 11:05 p.m., the Chicago Police responded to a call of shots fired on the 4700 South block of Ellis Avenue. They found shell casings in the area but no injuries or property damage; witnesses heard people arguing before hearing gunshots. No one is in custody.

On Sunday, April 19, at 9:55 p.m., a robber took a purse from a victim walking at 1362 E. 59th St. before fleeing southbound. The victim reported no injuries.

herald@hpherald.com