Police kill man who barricaded himself in building on 61st Street

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A Chicago Police SWAT team fatally shot a young man who had barricaded himself into an apartment at 1327 E. 61st St. today. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the county medical examiner’s office identified him as 22-year-old Myles Frazier.

Speaking to reporters, Lt. Osvaldo Valdez with Area Central Detectives said police responded to a call from Frazier’s father at 10:15 a.m., saying his son was distraught, bipolar and armed with a weapon.

Valdez said 3rd District officers secured the scene and attempted to negotiate with Frazier. During negotiations, Frazier fired “at least five or six” from inside the apartment, some in the officers’ direction, Valdez said.

The officers called in a SWAT team, which Valdez said arrived 30 to 40 minutes later and took over negotiations. A Chicago Police mobile command center also responded to the scene, as did U. of C. police.

An armed encountered ensued after Valdez refused to surrender and SWAT officers entered his residence. Frazier and two SWAT officers fired their weapons.

A responding officer said that the suspect was suicidal. A woman on 61st Street was seen crying into her cell phone, saying “I’m his mother” and that the police would not let her talk to him.

The U. of C. sent out an emergency alert at 11:36 a.m. saying police responded to an incident in an apartment and urging people to avoid the area until further notice. They issued an all-clear at 12:04 p.m. but urged the public to avoid the scene as the Chicago Police investigated.

According to the Chicago Police, all officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a use of force investigation.

