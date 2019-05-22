Pride South Side plans festivities in Hyde Park, at DuSable Museum
By AARON GETTINGER
Organizers are planning a Pride festival spread across several venues in and around Hyde Park as part of an effort to better serve the LGBTQ community on the South Side.
There is no question that Chicago’s LGBTQ social life is centered along the axis of neighborhoods between East Lakeview and Rogers Park on the North Side lakefront, often to the detriment of South Side members of the community.
“There are various instances in which folks who are from the South Side have gone to spaces up north, particularly in Boystown, and have not been welcomed, either by words or action,” said Jared Lewis, who lives in South Shore. “It’s time to really start thinking about the space we want to hold.”
On Friday, June 28, Open TV, a project that gives funding to queer programming based out of Northwestern University, is sponsoring a free film screening at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
On Saturday, there will be a free, all-day festival, fair and concert outside the DuSable Museum in Washington Park, 740 E. 56th Pl., followed by four different parties that night at locations across the South and West sides, including a venue at Hyde Park.
After the city’s gay pride parade on June 30 along Broadway and Halsted Street, Pride South Side will hold a free picnic at the South Shore Cultural Center beach, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. Organizer Adrienne Irmer expects the event to hold appeal for queer people in the South Suburbs as well.
Nevertheless, Lewis made it clear that Pride South Side is not meant to be in competition with the city’s primary pride festivities. “We’re complimentary,” he said. “This is about creating sustained social spaces on the South Side of Chicago for queer youth of color, something that is overwhelmingly necessary.”
Pride South Side hopes to attract 3,500 attendees and is on target to meet its goal; Irmer said no permits are needed, as all events will be on land held privately or by the Chicago Park District, which is co-sponsoring the event.
“I think the heroes here in this story are the spaces that have been willing to open themselves up to this effort and this initiative for free of charge,” Lewis said. “The fact that this festival is happening at the DuSable Museum when we have a Black, openly gay mayor coming into office, I think a narrative could not be more beautiful and circuitous.”
Lewis said it is intentional to have Pride South Side “in conjunction with pride up north,” noting that other independent events like Dyke March Chicago happen concurrently with it as well. “This is an effort to bring that same space to the community that has been here a long time, is striving here and doesn’t have access to spaces that are complimentary or reflect their identity or expression,” he said.
“There is one group that has traditionally, intentionally — from a policy standpoint, from an economic standpoint, from a healthcare standpoint — been disenfranchised, and that is the group that we’re trying to create linkages, opportunities and resources to support through this effort,” said Lewis. “The event is open to the public, and I would hope that all people on the South Side would be concerned about this issue in consideration with the changing dynamics of this city.”
A look back
On June 27, 1970, the first anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion in New York City, Chicago was one of four American cities to hold a first-ever gay pride parade: 150 to 200 demonstrators met in Old Town, then the city’s fashionable countercultural nexus, and marched down Michigan Avenue into the Loop, finishing at the Picasso sculpture in what would become Daley Plaza.
But that was not the origin of Chicago’s queer history: a LGBTQ scene developed along Dearborn Street in what would become South Loop in the 1880s. African Americans held drag balls in Bronzeville during the first years of the Great Migration.
Queer life was ironically more open in Chicago in the 1950s before Mayor Richard J. Daley led a crackdown over the next decade. The nascent LGBTQ rights movement began to form alliances with other radical groups affected by police harrassment, notably the Black Panthers, especially after the 1968 Democratic National Convention galvanized activists.
Some weeks after 300 people attended a gay dance at Northwestern University in the spring of 1969, 1,200 showed up to a follow-up at the University of Chicago. The city’s gay bars stopped throwing out guests who danced together in 1970, after the Nation of Islam’s insurance agent sold them policies. Colorful, straight Woodlawn Ald. Cliff Kelley (20th) inexplicably introduced the city’s first ordinance that would have banned discrimination against LGBTQ people in 1973.
Nevertheless, the city’s gay village shifted north from Old Town, first to Clark Street and Diversey before settling onto Boystown, centered along the Halsted Street, where over a million people attended the Chicago Pride Parade last year. The overwhelming majority of gay bars and institutions serving queer Chicagoans are centered on the north lakefront.
There are two gay bars in South Shore, another in Clearing and three LGBTQ-oriented health care clinics across the South Side. This pales in comparison to the dozens spaces, resources and institutions serving queer people on the North Side.
Despite the existence of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), an antiviral regimen that reduces HIV infection odds by up to 99% with daily adherence, one-half of Black and one-quarter of Latino men who have sex with men contract the virus.
The South Side leads the state in HIV transmission rates; a 2012 report by the Chicago Department of Public Health noted that Black men who have sex with men are less likely to frequent brick-and-mortar queer establishments, making health outreach all the more difficult.
