Pride South Side plans festivities in Hyde Park, at DuSable Museum

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Organizers are planning a Pride festival spread across several venues in and around Hyde Park as part of an effort to better serve the LGBTQ community on the South Side.

There is no question that Chicago’s LGBTQ social life is centered along the axis of neighborhoods between East Lakeview and Rogers Park on the North Side lakefront, often to the detriment of South Side members of the community.

“There are various instances in which folks who are from the South Side have gone to spaces up north, particularly in Boystown, and have not been welcomed, either by words or action,” said Jared Lewis, who lives in South Shore. “It’s time to really start thinking about the space we want to hold.”

On Friday, June 28, Open TV, a project that gives funding to queer programming based out of Northwestern University, is sponsoring a free film screening at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

On Saturday, there will be a free, all-day festival, fair and concert outside the DuSable Museum in Washington Park, 740 E. 56th Pl., followed by four different parties that night at locations across the South and West sides, including a venue at Hyde Park.

After the city’s gay pride parade on June 30 along Broadway and Halsted Street, Pride South Side will hold a free picnic at the South Shore Cultural Center beach, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. Organizer Adrienne Irmer expects the event to hold appeal for queer people in the South Suburbs as well.

Nevertheless, Lewis made it clear that Pride South Side is not meant to be in competition with the city’s primary pride festivities. “We’re complimentary,” he said. “This is about creating sustained social spaces on the South Side of Chicago for queer youth of color, something that is overwhelmingly necessary.”

Pride South Side hopes to attract 3,500 attendees and is on target to meet its goal; Irmer said no permits are needed, as all events will be on land held privately or by the Chicago Park District, which is co-sponsoring the event.

“I think the heroes here in this story are the spaces that have been willing to open themselves up to this effort and this initiative for free of charge,” Lewis said. “The fact that this festival is happening at the DuSable Museum when we have a Black, openly gay mayor coming into office, I think a narrative could not be more beautiful and circuitous.”

Lewis said it is intentional to have Pride South Side “in conjunction with pride up north,” noting that other independent events like Dyke March Chicago happen concurrently with it as well. “This is an effort to bring that same space to the community that has been here a long time, is striving here and doesn’t have access to spaces that are complimentary or reflect their identity or expression,” he said.

“There is one group that has traditionally, intentionally — from a policy standpoint, from an economic standpoint, from a healthcare standpoint — been disenfranchised, and that is the group that we’re trying to create linkages, opportunities and resources to support through this effort,” said Lewis. “The event is open to the public, and I would hope that all people on the South Side would be concerned about this issue in consideration with the changing dynamics of this city.”

