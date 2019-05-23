Kenwood student musicians to perform at Symphony Center

Jazz composer, pianist and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran and his wife, mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran rehearsed with members of the Kenwood Academy Jazz Band and the Kenwood Academy Orchestra in preparation for a performance of “Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration.” Moran, (above) works with bassist and Kenwood Academy senior Steve Bowman. Hall Moran (below) rehearses with members of the Orchestra. The Jazz Band, under the direction of Gerald Powell, and the Orchestra, under the direction of E. Fleming-Jones, will present the concert on Friday, May 24th at 8:00 p.m. in Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Visit https://cso.org/ to learn more about the performance and purchase tickets.