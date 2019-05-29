Jim Drew, 78

James “Jim” Bradford Drew, 78, died on May 16 at his home in Hyde Park.

He was born in 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and lived in Methuen, Massachusetts, and Cincinnati before moving to Chicago, where he lived for over 50 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from DePauw University in and a master’s degree from the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago. As a licensed clinical social worker, Drew managed his own private practice for nearly 50 years.

Leah, his daughter, remembers Drew as a spirited and loving father, partner and community member. “Jim cultivated relationships in a way few could, attracting friends and admirers with every interaction,” she said. “He was a fixture in Hyde Park, a Chicago sports fanatic, avid golfer, tennis player, world traveler, theater-lover, Bourbon connoisseur and a man who loved the hell out of his daughters.”

Drew is survived by brothers Ralph and Wendell, sister Jeannette and daughters Leah and Anya.

Memorial gifts in celebration of his life can be made to the Lookingglass Theatre Company at www.lookingglasstheatre.org/support. The Lakeshore Jewish Funeral Home, 3480 N Lake Shore Drive, is handling arrangements.