POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between May 20 and May 23.



Herald Staff Report

On Tuesday, May 21, at 2:15 a.m., two robbers approached a woman walking at 5016 S. Drexel Blvd. One produced a handgun and demanded her property; the victim dropped her belongings and ran away from them. Neither offender is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m., a thief took a victim’s car that had been parked on the street at 1615 E. 55th St. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Thursday, May 23, at 1:20 p.m., police received a report of a catalytic converter having been stolen from a car parked in the lot at 6000 S. Stony Island Ave. sometime after 9 a.m. on May 22.

On May 23 at 2:50 p.m., UCPD officers detained a suspect at the 51st–53rd Street station who struck a Metra crew member; the suspect was turned over to the Metra Police.

On May 23 at 5:08 p.m., police received a report of a catalytic converter having been stolen from a car parked on the street at 1546 E. 60th St. sometime after 8 a.m. on May 22. The Chicago Police are investigating.