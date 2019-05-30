Brew Fest extending to Dorchester this year

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

In tandem with the 57th Street Art Fair, the Hyde Park Brew Fest will herald the beginning of summer on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2 — a weekend of free music on 53rd Street and a galaxy of beers to try.

Festival runner Jonathan Swain, who owns the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., said the event’s footprint will expand a block to Dorchester Avenue this year. Among the beer-makers coming are Argus Brewery from Pullman, the Whiner Beer Company from Back of the Yards, the Old Irving Brewing Co. from the Northwest Side and Forbidden Root, “Chicago’s first brewery dedicated to crafting fine botanic beers,” from West Town.

Beer packages run from $25 for 10 sampling tickets to $40 for 20 if purchased online at www.hydeparkbrewfest.com; Swain cautioned that prices will go up if purchased same-day.

Brew Fest admission is otherwise free, though vendors like Taurus Flavors from Avalon Park, Rubi’s, a taco truck typically parked at the New Maxwell Street Market, and Surf’s Up South Shore will sell food.

A number of hip-hop and house music DJs will perform. Clark Kent from New York will headline Saturday; J. Illa and Fathom DJ from Chicago and Mad Skillz from Richmond, Virginia will also perform. Grammy nominee Terry Hunter will headline on Sunday; Alan King with the Chosen Few and beloved one-hit wonder Biz Markie will also DJ.

“This couldn’t be done without the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce: they are the lead partner of this event,” Swain said, adding that he was happy to bring economic activity to the community. He urged Hyde Parkers to “get out and enjoy the community, their neighbors and celebrate all that Hyde Park is and has become, all the diversity that is Hyde Park.”

The Brew Fest will run from noon to 9 p.m. both days, with sampling from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

