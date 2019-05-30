Observing Ramadan in the Hyde Park community

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Contributing writer

Ramadan is a period of great spiritual contemplation and inner exploration for Muslims around the world, and this year it is being observed from May 5 to June 4.

Practicing Muslims believe that The Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed through the course of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and they commemorate the holy event each year by praying, fasting and then breaking of the fast.

Those observing Ramadan fast from dawn to dusk and offer prayers. The predawn meal is called Suhoor, and the evening meal is called Iftar. Ramadan fasts are observed between two consecutive crescent moon sightings according to the Islamic calendar and last for 29 or 30 days. The last day of Ramadan is celebrated as Eid-Al-Fitr, a significant day in Islam.

Hyde Park is home to numerous stores and restaurants that specialize in Middle Eastern foods and cuisine. Jordan Gho, the Palestinian owner of Valley of Jordan grocery on 53rd Street, said that although dates sell well all year around, demand increases during the month of Ramadan. It is a popular food item for breaking fast and some also like to supplement dates with milk or yogurt. Rice and lamb are also preferred food items, and many dishes made from them like Biryani, Mansaf, and Kebabs are favorites. There is also a high demand for sweet items like Kunafa, Baklava, and Warbat.

Rahim Raja, a student at the University of Chicago, who has been observing Ramadan for last 7-10 years reminisces, “Back in England, in Ramadan my whole family usually fasts, and we go about our usual days but we all [eat] food together in the evening then do prayers. My mother usually cooks a lot of [food] for and invites guests around to join us. The food she cooks is also very traditional for Ramadan, we don’t really have it any other time of the year.”

On campus, he occasionally attends Iftar held by the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at the Union Church. Other times, he breaks his fast at the Café in International House on 57th Street. Baker Dining Commons at UChicago also provides Suhoor and Iftar packs to those on a meal plan during the month of Ramadan.

Several church and mosque organizations in Hyde Park hold Iftar every evening for those observing Ramadan, but all are welcome even if they are not fasting.

Lutheran School of Theology at UChicago is holding its next Iftar gathering on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm. Hyde Park Union Church on 56th and Woodlawn holds Isha (morning) and Taraweh (evening) prayer sessions along with Iftar every day, and their calendar can be accessed from the MSA’s facebook page. Masjid Al-Fitr, the mosque on 47th street, also holds Isha and Taraweh prayer sessions. The Isha sessions are held daily all year; the last Taraweh session will be held on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cedar and Niles (the two popular Mediterranean restaurants in Hyde Park) both serve Halal Mediterranean food, they say a paucity of demand and logistical constraints prevent them from arranging Iftar buffet during Ramadan.

Eid-Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and it will be celebrated in the United States on the evening of June 3.

herald@hpherald.com