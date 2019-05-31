CDOT says 55th Street construction to finish by mid-June

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) is scheduled to finish roadwork on 55th Street by the middle of June, a spokesman said, adding that the soggiest May in recorded Chicago history has not helped the construction schedule.

After grinding the old surface, crews are to lay down leveling binder, which is a layer between the base and surface layers of asphalt, and structure adjustments for manholes. Beginning the week of June 10, they will lay down the asphalt surface of the roadway.

CDOT announced its 2019 construction plans in April; 55th Street is being resurfaced from Payne Drive in Washington Park through Hyde Park Boulevard. Several concrete bump-outs — localized concrete barriers that protect existing bike lanes — and several parking end cap islands are being installed

