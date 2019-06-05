POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between May 20 and May 23.



Herald Staff Report

On Saturday, May 25, at 1:20 p.m., UCPD officers located and detained a thief who stole eyeglasses from a retail establishment on the 1500 East block of 55th Street and turned him over to the Chicago Police.

On May 25 at 11:30 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a thief who stole from a retail establishment at 1554 E. 55th St., the location of Walgreens.

On Tuesday, May 28, at 2:21 p.m., the UCPD police received a report of a catalytic converter having been stolen from a car parked in the parking lot at 6000 S. Stony Island Ave.

On Thursday, May 30, at 11:55 p.m., five suspects, described as Black men, followed three University of Chicago students as they walked on the 1500 East block of the Midway Plaisance. The robbers surrounded them and demanded property at gunpoint, including cell phones and backpacks. Over the course of the incidents, one of the victims was struck with the handgun in the nose and left eye. He fled and alerted a public safety officer as the offenders fled southeast in the direction of 60th Street and Stony Island Avenue. The injured victim was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in stable condition and treated for his injuries. The U. of C. sent out a security alert at 1:49 a.m. The Chicago Police have no suspects in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Friday, May 31, at 8:33 a.m., a 40- to 45-year-old man jumped in front of a victim’s rental car at 810 E. 62nd St., opened the vehicle door, struck the victim in the face and pulled him from the vehicle and fled the scene in it. The victim was treated for his injuries. The thief is still at large, and the Chicago Police are investigating.

On May 31 at 10:26 a.m., the UCPD police received a report of a catalytic converter having been stolen from a car parked at 805 E. Midway Plaisance.

On May 31 at 2:11 p.m., a disorderly patient shoved a U. of C. Medical Center public safety officer and fought with UCPD officers at the Mitchell Hospital, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., and was charged with felony battery of police officers.

On May 31 at 9:40 p.m., two thieves took property from a person walking in Nichols Park, 5450 S. Kimbark Ave. UCPD officers located and arrested the suspects, and the victim’s property was returned.

On Saturday, June 1, at 7:09 a.m., a trespasser who ignored previous warnings was arrested at the Center for Care and Discovery, 5700 S. Maryland Ave., by the UCPD.

