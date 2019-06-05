Rush will hold Thursday meeting on missing and murdered Chicago women

HERALD STAFF REPORT

U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-1st) will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Carruthers Center, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd., to address the unsolved murders of 55 predominantly Black women on the South and West sides since 2001.

Concerns have been raised about a possible active serial killer. Rush has called for federal involvement to clear a backlog of cases in Chicago, where there are many unsolved cases involving missing women and girls.

Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell will moderate. Rush will be joined by Thomas Hargrove with the Murder Accountability Project, Dreamcatchers Foundation executive director Brenda Powell-Myers and a representative of the Chicago Police.

