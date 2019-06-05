Star chef to bring gourmet Flavor to Montgomery Place

By MARC MELTZER

Contributing writer

A free sumptuous feast is in store for 60 lucky non-residents of the Montgomery Place life plan community in Hyde Park.

In addition to those who have received a personal invitation, the free event was open to Hyde Parkers interested in learning more about moving to Montgomery Place. However, seating was limited, and they were all scooped up in just a few days, and prior to the Herald’s press time.

David Murphy, new executive chef for Montgomery Place, is drawing inspiration from the life plan community’s 300 residents to plan the food and wine pairing in collaboration with Steven Lucy, owner of 57th Street Wines, and the store’s general manager, Blaine Lee. The following week will feature a similar event just for residents.

“We’re excited to do this,” said Murphy. “It’s something new for Montgomery Place. I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Murphy’s pedigree is impressive. He most recently was executive sous-chef at Chicago’s acclaimed tapas restaurant Mercat a la Planxa in the Blackstone Hotel on South Michigan Avenue. He also has worked at Michelin-starred Sepia on Chicago’s near west side and with James Beard Award “Best Chef” Gerard Craft at Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis.

Wines from France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and Napa Valley, Calif., will be selected to complement the tasting menu: Ajo Blanco, cold almond soup, green grapes; Burrata, breakfast radish, spring peas, speck, ciabatta crisp; Provencal Tart, roasted vegetables, burnt eggplant; roasted cod with shrimp, coconut, cilantro, pickled pepper sauce; braised beef short rib with roasted tomato, charred green onion, fingerling potato, beef jus; and for dessert, Baba De Camelo, caramel mousse, coffee crumble.

“Our commitment is to use fresh ingredients, fresh fruits and vegetables and sauces made from scratch,” said Murphy. “We’re also serving prime cuts of antibiotic-free meat and relying more on fresh herbs, spices, lemon and fresh garlic instead of salt for flavoring.”

“Montgomery Place residents enjoy socializing and sharing meals with fellow residents, family members and friends,” said Paul Zappoli, director of resident engagement at Montgomery Place. “They appreciate the high-end dining experience Chef Murphy is known to deliver.” Though Montgomery Place doesn’t sell wine, residents can bring bottled wines to meals for dining services staff to open and serve.

Zappoli once worked as senior restaurant manager at Mercat a la Planxa. He recruited Murphy to join the staff at Montgomery Place. In taking the life plan community to a new level of fresh cuisine, Murphy and Zappoli recently established a contract with Testa Produce to supply an abundance of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

Murphy also plans to ask resident gardeners to consider contributing the herbs they grow this summer on the Montgomery Place campus. And he’s working with sous chef Thomas Jefferson to add more freshly made desserts to the menu.

herald@hpherald.com