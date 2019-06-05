U. of C. expects major gains from Molecular Engineering

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The newly established Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering marks a significant investment into applied sciences at the University of Chicago — one that stands to produce significant economic returns and critically important research, said Dean Matthew Tirrell in an interview with the Herald. Students from Truman and Kennedy-King colleges will work with the School’s faculty and labs, hopefully enabling more of them to transfer to four-year institutions.

The U. of C. held a press conference on May 28 to announce its establishment. The Pritzker Family Foundation gave $75 million for the effort, adding to its earlier donations totaling $25 million for the school’s 2011-founded predecessor, the Institute for Molecular Engineering (IME), a joint project of the U. of C. and Argonne National Laboratory. IME’s programming for K-12 students will continue at the new school.

The Molecular Engineering School is the first of its kind twice over — it is the first dedicated molecular engineering school in the United States, and it is the 129-year-old university’s first engineering school. At the press conference, President Robert J. Zimmer called molecular engineering “critical to expanding the University’s capacity to contribute to science, engineering and technology development.”

Tirrell, who had directed the IME, said in his interview that molecular engineering “tries to translate the discoveries in basic biology, chemistry and physics into new technologies, devices, processes and treatments” and that the School is prioritizing themes in quantum engineering, immunology engineering, sustainability and advanced materials, with 30 faculty members near-evenly split among the areas.

“In immunology, we have engineers who are trying to create ways of artificially, or synthetically, stimulating the immune system to do things that enable it to better fight diseases,” like cancer as well as auto-immune or infectious disorders like type 1 diabetes,” Tirrell said. “It sounds like medical research, and it is certainly close to medical research, but engineers think of solutions that doctors sometimes don’t.”

“To implement these things, we have to work with physicians, but the basic idea is to engineer a nano-particle or a treatment at the molecular level that doctors can use to treat patients,” he said. His lab makes little molecules that spontaneously cluster together to form spheres that, for instance, can be injected into the blood and mimic proteins, stimulating the immune system to attack similar cells or organisms, “exactly like a synthetic vaccine.” Quantum engineering students are “aimed at the next generation of computing, communications and information technology.”

IME started its doctoral program in 2014; Tirrell said it has graduated between 25 and 30 students since then, with most of them going into business at research labs or startups after obtaining their degrees. The School’s postdocs have mostly gone into academia at other research universities.

In 2015, IME started its undergraduate program with second-year students. Thirteen students graduated with bachelor’s degrees in 2018, half of whom went into business and the others onto graduate school, and Tirrell said twice that number will graduate this year.

Asked why the U. of C. made IME into a standalone program, Tirrell noted that the University’s schools are profession-oriented while academic departments were organized into divisions. IME was neither, “but now that we have 30 faculty members, we thought we ought to conform with something that stated more clearly what the intention was, which was grow a strong professional school of engineering,” he said.

He agreed that the School’s establishment reflected a turn towards applied sciences at the U. of C., just as IME had been. He credited Zimmer for the prioritization, saying he and an advisory committee had decided to invest in molecular engineering and contacted him to see if he could bring the idea to fruition.

“We’re really trying, both in business and economic-generating ways and also educational ways, to get off campus, to generate new technology opportunities in Chicago but also to connect with middle and high schools and to City Colleges to really be a partner in both bringing new educational opportunities and eventually job opportunities,” he said. Patents are forthcoming, and six small companies have already been formed out of the School.

The U. of C. now has 14 programs: the Biological Sciences, Humanities, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences divisions; the schools of Business, Divinity, Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, Public Policy Studies, Law, Medicine, Molecular Engineering and Social Service Administration; the undergraduate College and the Oriental Institute.

The School of Molecular Engineering will be housed at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave.

