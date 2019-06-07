Peters hosting constituent services fair Saturday, Currie to speak

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Illinois Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) will host several state agencies for a constituent services fair at the Jackson Park fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

The Department of Public Health will have a truck at the event providing blood pressure checks and cholesterol, HIV and hepatitis C screenings. The Department of Aging, which assists people over age 60 with independent living through connecting them with home- and community-based services, will have referrals to adult daycares and information about medication and emergency response services.

The Student Assistance Commission that helps students obtain financial aid and grants for school will be present, as will the Department of Employee Security that can help with unemployment and connecting workers with job opportunities.

Former House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, who retired from the legislature in January after 40 years as a Hyde Park–Kenwood state representative, will speak at 2 p.m.

