Hyde Parkers enjoy free painting workshop

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Herald intern

Hyde Parkers gathered for Sweet Summer Paint Workshop, hosted by the Flood’s Hall and led by artist Mariel Martinez and student volunteer Tukesha Hill. Mariel is the Community Arts Programmer, and Tukesha is the high school intern.

“We were looking for someone who had personal projects that involve the community,” Mariel said. “We brought Tukesha in because she is very committed.”

Flood’s Hall, 1515 E 52nd Place, is an independent resource center that serves as an inclusive art space for collaborative work and enable access to collective resources.

Mariel, who is an arts student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), conducts weekly workshops in various art mediums for all age groups and skill levels. These workshops are free and open to everyone, and all supplies are provided along with some refreshments and music on demand.

In addition to painting workshops, Mariel said there are workshops in printmaking, mask-making, and paper making from recycled materials. Through these workshops, her goal is to share skills that she learned from experience and academia, as well as, make art more accessible to people.

A schedule/calendar of all the classes can be found at https://floodshall.org. The next summer painting workshop is on Friday, July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

According to the Flood’s Hall website, the space is currently open for events and by appointment and is scheduled to be fully functional by Winter 2019.

