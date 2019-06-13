Hyde Park hosts Sommelier Week starting June 17

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Gourmands in Hyde Park will get an opportunity to sample the food, liquor and hospitality landscape of the neighborhood when Sommelier Week kicks off on June 17 with programs aimed at both consumers and professionals.

The first event, “Causing a Stir,” runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 17 at A’Vents by August, 5231 S. Harper Ct. It will offer attendees historical and educational information as well as a demonstration of how to prepare a signature cocktail.

On June 18, the week gets into full swing with the 53rd Street Dinner Crawl. Patrons will get to sample dishes from over a dozen different restaurants in and around downtown, including Antoni 1, 1310 E. 53rd St., Chant, 1509 E. 53rd St., and Porkchop, 5121 S. Harper Ave.

“Passports” for the crawl cost $30 and are available through the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and Eventbrite.

The rest of the week’s events will include rum tastings, panel discussions about the hospitality industry and a happy hour event.

For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.hydeparkchamberchicago.org

