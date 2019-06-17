History Prize winners

Sophia Villacarlos (Left to right), Van Steuben High School student; Nina Cohen, Lincoln Park High School student; and Izzy Blair and Merav Price, who just graduated from Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School, pose at the Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave. The students were honored as Hyde Park Historical Society’s award winners for the best student projects on the history of Hyde Park Township presented at the 2019 Chicago Metro History Fair. The ceremony took place at the Historical Society’s building, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., on June 16, 2019. Other winners not present, included Safa Azad and Nicole Tran from Von Steuben High School, who worked with Sophia Villacarlos.