Try your hand at poetic twist for 4th on 53rd parade

This year will mark the 28th anniversary of “4th on 53rd” Independence Day parade, picnic, and concerts.

According to hydepark.org, the “Old Fashioned 4th on 53rd Street Parade and Picnic” started as a brainstorm in 1992, during an Ad Hoc Committee on 53rd St. St. Patrick’s Day retreat at the Matteson Holiday Inn.

In a continuation of that legacy, the Hyde Park Haiku Contest was also conceived over a brainstorm session between Tommy Inglis, a long time Hyde Park resident and a community event organizer, and Randall Weissman, the editor of the Hyde Park Herald newspaper which is also one of the co-sponsors of the 4th on 53rd parade and picnic.

“We want people to write Haiku about Hyde Park. It can include the 4th of July, but it doesn’t have to,” said Weissman.

This year’s 4th on 53rd Parade festivities will be kicking off a bit earlier with an inaugural contest, the Hyde Park Haiku Contest, in collaboration with the Hyde Park Herald newspaper. For the uninitiated, Haiku is a form of Japanese poetry that contains 3 lines with a total of 17 syllables in the form of 5-7-5.

For Inglis, the 4th on 53rd represents the best parts about the community all-in-one-day. It is a nearly three-decade old Hyde Park tradition that commemorates the 4th of July with the entire community’s coming together. On this day, Hyde Parkers gather for parade, picnic, and events such as painting competition, jelly making, photography contests etc.

For him, one of the ways to build a community is through such competitions that by virtue of being fun and creative, have the capacity to draw community members to participate, and also channelize their creativity towards thinking about the community they are a part of. Inglis, with his experience in organizing state fair and homegrown style competitions, hopes to bring more such creative competitions in subsequent years.

When asked about why a Haiku Contest, Weissman said that because it is something different. Instead of going for the usual theme for a 4th of July event, Haiku presents a different way of engaging as a community while celebrating the spirit of 4th of July. Such a contest enables participation from all age groups and the interest goes family-wide, he shared.

“The idea is to try to find an unusual way to think about Hyde Park. We have a diverse and generally pretty learned community here. Let’s make them think a little bit,” Weissman said.

Inglis concurs that a Haiku Contest is a great way to bring community members to think creatively albeit collectively about the community because it is simple and quick to write.

“The idea is to build and promote a sense of community and start talking about the [4th on 53rd] event through a community building effort.” Inglis said. He added that such contests especially create involvement and creativity in teenagers and no matter what age, everyone can participate.”

For Inglis, the most interesting part about writing a Haiku is that it is only 17 syllables and he has fun writing them by counting the syllables on his hand. A good Haiku for him should evoke a picture in the readers’ mind. “Even though you can’t see it, you can see it in your imagination.”

To elaborate on Inglis’ comment and exemplify what it means to evoke an image in the readers’ mind, Weissman enumerated words like Plaisance and Promontory Point. He explained that these words are specific to Hyde Park, and hence when a resident hears/reads these words, it will evoke an image of a place in Hyde Park. To illustrate, Inglis shares the following Haiku about Hyde Park:

Crashing waves, water

Jetting plumes, limestone rocks, wind

Promontory Point

Different cultures have different ways of perceiving and describing reality, and the art produced by different cultures reflects these differing sensibilities. A traditional Japanese Haiku, for example, will always include a word depicting a season, called kigo. These are not limited to just various names for the different seasons, but may be a flower, or an insect associated with a particular season. Another unique feature of the traditional Japanese Haiku is the usage of words to break the flow of the poem, called kiregi. This pause (depicted in the word “wind” in Haiku above) reflects a wider pattern in Japanese aesthetics, the importance of empty spaces and things left unsaid. This pause has the effect of stretching the listeners imagination and heightens the evocation of the mental imagery even in a such a short poem of 17 syllables.

This Haiku Contest co-sponsored by the Herald newspaper, requests the participants to write a Haiku about Hyde Park and refrain from using profanity. However, Weissman adds, “If it (Haiku) wants to be suggestive but not explicit, I won’t disqualify it automatically. But let’s not use the f-word” or other obscenities.

Form for the Haiku Contest can be accessed at 4thon534rd.com and participants can submit multiple entries. Winner(s) will be selected by a panel of local officials and community members, and the winning Haiku will be published in the print edition of the Hyde Park Herald newspaper. The grand prize winner will receive 2 tickets to the Aug. 20 Cubs VS Giants game at Wrigley Field.

The 4th on 53rd Parade this year will start promptly at 11 a.m. on July 4 and will march south on Lake Park to 55th St., west on 55th to Hyde Park Blvd, north on Hyde Park Blvd to 53rd St, and east on 53rd St to Nichols Park. At Nichols Park, the parade will evolve into a family-oriented picnic and festival.

