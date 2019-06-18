Outline sets priorities for CBA ordinance: affordable housing, community engagement, tax relief top list

By AARON GETTINGER

While Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th), Jeanette Taylor (20th) and the coalition of groups advocating for a community benefits agreement (CBA) regarding University of Chicago construction south of the Midway Plaisance and the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) are ironing out details for an all-parties meeting regarding the eventual ordinance, a five-section outline gives strong indication as to what it eventually could include.

The CBA outline focuses on five issues:

New affordable living requirements

A community engagement process with a racial equity focus and an ongoing housing and displacement study

and displacement study

and displacement study A right of first offer for tenants

A new community trust fund

A property tax displacement task force

The CBA outline calls for establishing a 30% set-aside for new affordable housing through a “affordable requirements ordinance pilot area” within a 2-mile radius of the OPC site. Such a radius would cover all or parts of Kenwood, Hyde Park, Washington Park, Woodlawn and South Shore. Affordable requirements ordinances have been applied before in Chicago.

It would be applicable to any request for a zoning change that creates three or more new units, any development on any currently or previously city-owned land and any development that receives municipal financial aid (e.g. TIF funds). It also would apply to “substantial rehabs” — any construction or modification on buildings of six or more units that seek building permits of $100,000 or more — and any teardown of a building with three or more units.

The outline calls for 30 percent of new or rehabbed units to be designated affordable; all units created on currently or formerly city-owned land would be affordable units, and 30% of all units in buildings given city financial aid or in substantially rehabilitated buildings will be designated affordable. In teardowns, the requirement would be either 30% of the number of units in the previous building or 30% of the number in the new building, whichever is higher.

On all currently or formerly owned-city land, all units created must either be affordable rental or sales units. The city “should aggressively look to acquire vacant land in the neighborhood,” as well.

In developments subject to the affordability requirements that have 10 more units, at least 30% of affordable units would have to be 2-bedroom or more, and at least 20% of affordable units would need to be 3-bedroom or more.

Owner-occupied buildings with six units or fewer would be exempt from the ordinance. Developers would not be able to pay a fee in lieu of the requirements, though they may contribute an equal number of units to a qualifying community land trust or build the required number of units off-site “within the geographic boundaries of the area.”

The CBA would “establish an ongoing study regarding displacement in the area, conducted through a racial-equity lens and done so in partnership with the community” with a community engagement process “for all developments seeking a zoning change.”

A standing commission would study housing in the area, with the Department of Planning and Development and the Department of Housing studying area housing pressures and displacements “through a race-equity lens.” The study would release quarterly updates with recommendations to “prevent displacement from current homes and from the area generally, build community health, [retain] and [create] affordable rental and sales housing and reduce tax burdens for longtime homeowners.”

The city and the departments would provide regular updates on policy and program proposals to address study findings, and the study “may be done through coordinating with an experienced, independent third party to conduct a race equity impact assessment” or in coordination with Chicago’s Chief Equity Officer — Mayor Lori Lightfoot named Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights senior staff attorney Candace Moore to the post in May — who would coordinate the community engagement process.

Preserving affordable housing through sales to residents would be protected through a “right of first offer” that legally requires owners of buildings with 2 or more units to offer to sell the building to current tenants before selling to a third party. Tenants would have 90 days to submit an offer for purchase; without an offer, owners would be able to sell the building to a third party “for no less than offered to the tenants,” and “any building purchased will have long-term affordability requirements.”

The CBA-created community trust fund would be seed-funded “and provide incentives for private-party contributions” and target the U. of C. and the Obama Foundation. It would “[subsidize] low-income, longtime residents’ rent, pay for longtime residents’ property tax increases,” pay for “grants for home repairs for longtime residents, provide loans and grants for building owners to preserve and/or expand affordable housing.”

The community trust fund would support local economic development by supporting “careers and good-paying jobs for longtime residents,” providing “loans, grants and other financing to local businesses,” funding “innovative workforce development initiatives” and establish a first-source hiring office and a “business development center for career building and creating a pipeline to good jobs, including union jobs.”

A trust fund board would be established and be “representative of the community and its longtime residents.” The city would provide initial funding “and will leverage its relationships with private funders, including the University of Chicago and the Obama Foundation, to properly fund” it.

The CBA would “freeze property taxes for properties in the area that have longtime resident–owners whose property value has increased due to the development around the properties, but not the properties themselves.”

It would include property tax relief for longtime residents; “to the extent permissible, the city will temporarily not collect any increases of property taxes on longtime resident property-owners who live in the property and are under 120% [of the] Area Median Income.” Rather than collect a tax increase, “to the extent permissible, the city may also … record the amount owed by the property-owner and collect such amounts only upon the sale of the property,” though this is not applicable to properties transferred through wills or intestate succession.

The city would also create a task force within the County Assessor’s office to identify mechanisms that the city and county can use to reduce property tax increases for longtime, low-income residents facing property tax increases due to area development.

Hairston has said that the CBA will be altered before it is introduced to City Council. In a Tuesday, June 11, interview she called the meeting the previous day with Taylor and the CBA Coalition good and positive.

“I do believe that the CBA Coalition is going to go back to its members, and then we’ll take it from there,” Hairston said. She said the process will go relatively quickly and that the Coalition will enter discussions with groups she wants included like the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, the Older Women’s League, the South East Chicago Commission, “all the Hyde Park groups that were left out” and South Shore Works.

“Ald. Taylor and I will be getting everyone together, but the Coalition is also reaching out to them,” Hairston explained. “I gave them the list of the groups I’ve been thinking of, but it will still be facilitated by myself and Ald. Taylor.”

Taylor deferred comment to the CBA Coalition. On June 11, Southside Together Organizing for Power executive director Alex Goldenberg said he thought the meeting had been productive, with discussions “consistent with the spirit of the ordinance” and “no major changes to content,” and that he was optimistic about its chance for passage in July.

