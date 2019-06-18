U. of C. nurses allege safety violations

By AARON GETTINGER

The union representing nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) has filed complaints with the federal and state authorities alleging that the hospital threatens their members’ and patients’ safety, though the administration has chalked the allegations up to theatrics during collective bargaining for a new union contract.

National Nurses Organizing Committee and National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) filed the complaints on June 12, alleging to the Occupancy Safety and Health Administration that UCMC did not report all required information on work-related injuries — namely the “objects or substance” that injured or sickened workers — on 300 logs.

According to NNOC/NNU, a survey of nurses regarding their experiences with patients or visitors found that 67% had been verbally threatened, 32% kicked, 28% hit or had an object thrown at them and 24% spit at; the letter to OSHA also says that nurses have been sexually assaulted on the job.

NNOC/NNU proposed identifying patients with histories of aggressive behavior, providing additional staffing to care for potentially violent patients, 24/7 counseling services available to attacked nurses, “standardized methods to respond to escalating violence” and “education on de-escalation techniques and resources” but reported to OSHA that “after working on this initiative for more than 7 years, we have seen very little response from administration” beyond posting signs.

In a letter to the Illinois Department of Health, NNOC/NNU alleges that UCMC does not provide mandated adequate staffing levels, violates mandatory overtime prohibitions and has problems with cockroach and rodent control.

NNOC/NNU says that UCMC nurses have filed 1,431 “assignment despite objection” forms that report unsafe patient care to the UCMC Nursing Administration since January 2017 “when their assignment places the patient, staff or visitors at risk,” as they “are not allowed to refuse unsafe assignments” and are unauthorized “to bring in additional staff or resources.”

In addition to being unable to provide additional staffing based on patients’ needs, reported failures include not meeting UCMC’s staffing plan and not providing necessary equipments like IV pumps.

On April 2, UCMC nurses reported that their unit’s staffing plan was not conspicuously posted and that staffing was not adjusted to address high patient acuity, that patients requiting continuous observation did not have a sitter and that UCMC-established criteria for one-on-one nurse staffing was not followed. NNOC/NNU said that UCMC was noncompliant with their staffing plan for 55% of the shifts on units for which they were provided information.

According to NNOC/NNU, nurses “find themselves forced to work well beyond their scheduled shift hours involuntarily and without adequate rest between shifts as a matter of course” because of overscheduling and, when call teams are available, their diversion “to nonemergency cases that spill beyond normal operating hours.” Nurses have reported this issue “as recently as March 2019 without resolution.”

In response, UCMC categorically denies having mandatory overtime for its nurses as part of its existing collective bargaining agreement with the union and says it has a grievance process for overtime-related issues.

In a statement, UCMC said the recent months’ collective bargaining sessions towards “a new collective bargaining agreement that is fair and equitable for our nurses” have been “respectful,” but that “distributing sensational allegations through press releases is consistent with a national NNOC/NNU playbook that prioritizes media attention over productive dialogue.”

“UCMC takes issues of nurse staffing and workplace safety very seriously, and is consistently adapting and finding solutions that best serve our nurses and patients,” the statement read, noting the hospital’s recent “A” rating in hospital safety from the Leapfrog watchdog group.

“Workplace safety has been a point of emphasis for UCMC, and we have partnered with nurses to enhance our security, create regular safety and security training, and build better privacy protections for our clinical staff,” the statement reads. “We appreciate the leadership of UCMC nurses as we continue to deliver the level of high-quality, compassionate and affordable care that our patients and their families expect and deserve.”

NNOC/NNU represents over 2,300 registered nurses at UCMC and over 155,000 nationwide.

