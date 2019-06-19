Completion of 55th Street construction now projected for July

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Construction on 55th Street, which began in May and originally predicted to end in mid-June, is now projected to conclude by mid-July.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) is completing drainage structure adjustments this week after the project was put on hold by the University of Chicago’s convocation on June 15.

Final surface paving is scheduled to conclude by the first week of July, with pavement marking scheduled for the week after.

