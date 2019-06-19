South Side community organizer leads march to focus attention on missing and murdered women

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

More than 100 people marched with youth community organizers to demand justice for the 55 missing and murdered women and girls, many of whom are Black and Latina women, on the city’s South and West sides.

On June 18, young people with Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) and Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere walked with community members from 35th Street and King Drive to Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St., for the second annual “We Walk for Her” march.

In 2018, the first march was organized by Aziyah Roberts, a 14-year-old student who attends Fuller Elementary School in Bronzeville, who was frustrated with the lack of attention on women and girls reported missing on social media.

“All you could see was missing girls on Facebook. I got sick and tired of sitting around feeling tired for them and nothing being done about it but a share,” said Roberts. “Shares don’t bring people back. I wanted to do something about it.”

When asked how she felt about the march on Tuesday evening, she said, “I feel excited about the march today because it is bringing awareness. It’s coming together slowly; I wasn’t looking for everything to patch up fast.”

During the event, the marchers heard speeches not only by activists from local community organizations but from family members who lost their loved ones. Teresa Smith was there to remind marchers of her mother, Daisy Hayes. Hayes was an African American woman who lived in the Kenneth Campbell Apartments in Woodlawn, 6360 S. Minerva Ave, who went missing in May of 2018. Haze’s boyfriend, James Jackson, was charged with her murder in 2018.

For months, Smith worked tirelessly to get the Chicago Police Department to investigate her mother’s case by protesting at her mother’s apartment building and calling the detectives on the case. “Just because we live in a certain area or zip code, we don’t matter. We do matter.”

For the past year, KOCO has been Smith’s saving grace. When she thought that she was going to give up searching for her mother, Smith walked into their office looking for help. After a brief conversation, KOCO said to her, “‘Come on in, we can help you’ and they have been with me ever since, every step of the way. I would have never gotten this far without them.”

Smith hopes that she can find her mother’s body and hold her mother’s murderer accountable to gain closure.

“I still don’t have closure. When my doorbell rings, I think that it is her. When my phone rings, I think that it is her because I still don’t have the closure that I need,” said Smith

The cases of the 55 missing women and girls on the city’s South and West sides have received attention from local politicians in the last few months. On June 6, U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-1) hosted a community forum in Bronzeville with representatives from the Chicago Police Department and community organizations to see progress if there has been progress on the investigation. On Tuesday evening, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) marched in solidarity with the youth organizers.

