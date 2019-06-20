Study’s goal: Help those with disabilities navigate the county justice system

HERALD STAFF REPORT

With a grant from the MacArthur Foundation, the Chicago disability rights and advocacy organization Access Living is seeking to interview people with “physical, emotional, neurological and developmental” disabilities about their involvement with the Cook County criminal justice system.

Access Living spokeswoman Lena Parsons said primary investigator Elesha Nightingale wants to interview disabled people who have had “any contact” with the system, from detainment by the sheriff or deputies to incarceration in the Cook County Jail to visiting inmates there.

In a statement, Nightingale said the research, subsequent analysis and eventual written report are meant to reduce the incarceration of disabled people.

“It’s important we understand the details of how people with disabilities come in contact with the Cook County criminal justice system in order to make recommendations to improve these contacts or divert people with disabilities from the system altogether,” Nightingale said. “There’s a lot of shame and pain and discomfort for people who’ve been through the criminal justice system. Anyone who is able to speak with us is very brave to make the experiences for others in the future better.”

Interested parties can contact Nightingale at 312-640-2131 or enightingale@accessliving.org.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires criminal justice entities to avoid discriminating against people with disabilities and to avoid unnecessary criminal justice involvement against such people. Entities are required to be accessible to people with disabilities, who are due reasonable accommodations therein, but Access Living is concerned that disabled people’s “particular needs are not met by the current one-size-fits-all” criminal justice model.

The MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge is meant to end the misuse of jails and reduce incarceration rates “by developing strategies that take into account the particular needs of communities that have been disproportionately impacted by law enforcement.”

The county jail, 2700 S. California Ave., is one of the largest nationwide, holding 6,000 people on a daily basis; 100,000 people move through it in a given year.

