Four people injured during a shooting in Woodlawn

HERALD STAFF REPORT

At approximately 3:02 a.m. Friday, four people were shot at an apartment building in the 6300 block of South King Drive in Woodlawn.

According to a major incident notification by the Chicago Police Department, two women were shot while inside an apartment unit. The report said that it appeared that the offender came up the back-alley stairs and fired shots from outside an open backdoor into the unit. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man was found shot outside in front of the building while another 26-year-old man was discovered shot in the hallway near the unit where the women were.

Three of the victims are currently in stable condition and is being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital for minor gunshot wounds. However, one of the victims was a 22-year-old woman who is 7 months pregnant and suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, arm, and upper body and is currently in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

The police are investigating the incident, but they do not know the circumstances around the incident. There is no mention of the offender or if anyone is in custody.

hpherald@hpherald.com