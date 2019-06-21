Rep. Buckner holding ‘Coffee Talk’ Saturday in South Shore

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th) will hold a “Coffee Talk” tomorrow from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Sara’s Cafe, 7201 S. Exchange Ave. in South Shore, to update constituents about his work in Springfield during the legislative session.

“I’m optimistic that the work we did in Springfield this year will truly help families here at home,” Buckner said in a statement. “Our budget ensures that more resources will go to the schools that need it most while increasing funding for the MAP grant, because household income shouldn’t determine whether a kid can go to college. The new capital plan will fund much-needed improvements for our roads and bridges, and we are one step closer to ensuring that Illinois has a fair income tax structure, providing tax relief and equity for working families under the Fair Tax plan.

“There’s still work to be done, so I’m looking forward to hearing directly from residents about their concerns and priorities on Saturday.”

Buckner previously held a talk in Streeterville; his office said he likely would have one in Hyde Park–Kenwood over the coming months.

The 26th District includes Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue.

