Chicago Public Schools will offer lunch during the summer

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Starting June 24 until Aug. 23, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will offer students, between the ages of one and 18, free lunch at 100 outdoor community sites throughout Chicago through the CPS LunchStop program.

“It’s critical that Chicago’s children have access to meals during the summer, and we are proud to continue providing access to thousands of meals through the annual LunchStop program at schools throughout the city,” said Janice Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of CPS, in a press release.

Whether your student is a CPS student or not, the CPS LunchStop program aims to provide healthy meals for all youth and their community in a familiar environment during the week between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For those living in the Kenwood-Hyde Park area, there will be a LunchStop location at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E 50th St. To find more information on the program go online to cps.edu/summermeals or call the Illinois Hunger Hotline at 800-359-2163.

s.smylie@hpherald.com