MSI holds ‘Low-Sensory Morning’

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Museum of Science and Industry held one of its six scheduled Low-Sensory Mornings Sunday, allowing pre-registered guests free admission and an hour’s access to quieter, less-bright exhibits. The terrifying, 20-foot Tesla Coil, which regularly discharges 1.5 million volts of electricity, is silenced until noon.

“It’s an enclosed space, so guests feel like they can explore at their own pace; you can let your kids run around,” said MSI floor developer Dillon Dreiling, who estimated that around 100 registrants showed up on June 23.

Dreiling said the event is especially popular for guests on the autism spectrum as well as those with disabilities who benefit from smaller crowd sizes. The altered attractions differ at each Low-Sensory Morning, so guests can always see something new. At the Giant Dome Theater, the lights and sounds are lowered halfway; neither do the laser shows run at full-brightness, and the shows run with closed captioning and with available headphones.

“That way, guests can come see the movie. They can come and go if they want to. If they want to make noise, it’s hopefully less stigmatized, because it’s a relaxed environment,” said Dreiling. “Just being able to not feel like you have to be quiet or you’re being judged by the people around you.” A quiet space with sensory toys, water and a space to relax is also available until noon, and extra, specially trained staff are also on call.

The next Low-Sensory Morning is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com